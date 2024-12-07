Stellar Blade Dev Recreates Iconic PlayStation Ad

During the PS4 and Xbox One launch, Microsoft shot themselves in the foot by putting forward a ton of restrictive rules surrounding the console, with PlayStation full advantage with a brilliantly simple ad. Said ad has since been recreated by Stellar Blade developer, Hyung-tae Kim, alongside soon-to-depart PlayStation figurehead, Shuhei Yoshida.

Sharing his achievement on Twitter, Yoshida is seen proudly holding a copy of Killzone Shadow Fall, handing it to Kim. The ad in question was simple; it showed people how they could easily share their games with friends and family by simply handing them the disc.

At the debut of the Xbox One, Microsoft wanted to introduce an all-digital gaming space at a time when that simply wasn’t a viable option; it even went as far as wanting to destroy used discs and force a login requirement using the internet.

Unsurprisingly, this fumbled debut, with all of those major sore spots being dashed out, PlayStation wanted to capitalize on the criticism with a jab at their plans.

