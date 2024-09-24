Stellar Blade Dev And Sony Sued Over Name

Shift Up coupled with Sony have been sued over the name of their highly popular PlayStation exclusive, Stellar Blade. Louisiana film production company Stellarblade is behind the suit.

IGN reports the US-based company filed a trademark infringement suit, claiming the film company is being damaged by Stellar Blade, the video game. Stellarblade CEO Griffith Chambers Mehaffey notes the film company has been around and kicking since 2010 with a website since 2011.

He asserts that the game’s reveal has made it difficult to find information about his business and claims that it’s “impossible” that Sony and Shift Up didn’t know about his established business of 15 years. He had sent a cease and desist letter to the developer after filing his own trademark in June 2023, though with timing in place, in January 2023 the game dev filed a trademark for Stellar Blade.

It’s hard to say where this goes, as it stands, Mehaffey is looking for attorney fees and damages.

Share this: Facebook

X

