State Of Play Returns This Week

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

PlayStation teased that its occasional event, the State of Play, is returning Thursday after a dry spell. The event will focus on PS5 and PSVR 2 games.

On the PlayStation Blog, it was announced that the State of Play event is returning in a 30+-minute presentation. Based on the light details we have, it will kick off on most mainstream video sharing platforms at 3 PM PST complete with 14 different games in the pipeline.

We aren’t totally sure what games are going to appear.

What do you think? Are you excited? Let us know below!

