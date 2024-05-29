State Of Play Returns This Week

PlayStation teased that its occasional event, the State of Play, is returning Thursday after a dry spell. The event will focus on PS5 and PSVR 2 games.

On the PlayStation Blog, it was announced that the State of Play event is returning in a 30+-minute presentation. Based on the light details we have, it will kick off on most mainstream video sharing platforms at 3 PM PST complete with 14 different games in the pipeline.

State of Play returns with a 30+ minute broadcast this Thursday at 3pm PT / 11pm BST: https://t.co/eJWbP09sv3 Tune in live for updates on 14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles, including a look at PlayStation Studios titles arriving later this year. pic.twitter.com/B6Uc6aLWKF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2024

We aren’t totally sure what games are going to appear.

What do you think? Are you excited? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X

