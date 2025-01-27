Starfield On PS5 Is A Lot More Likely Now

Phil Spencer has spilled the beans on Starfield’s long-rumored PS5 release. Considering we’re getting Indiana Jones and the Great Circle next month, nabbing another high-profile Bethesda game wouldn’t be too surprising.

Speaking to Destin Legarie (via Insider Gaming), things seem pretty clear; Xbox will be releasing Starfield on the PS5. While Spencer stopped short of a full on announcement, he plainly said “no” when asked if the game was “staying put for the time being.” What’s more, he also notes that Game Pass is important to their company and keeping games off other platforms isn’t their style.

“There’s no specific game that I would… This goes back to my redline answer, there’s no reason for me to put a ring fence around any game and say this game will not go to a place that it will find players where we would have business success for us. What we find is we’re able to drive a better business that allows us to invest in a great game lineup that you saw, and that’s our strategy. Game pass is an important component to playing games on our platform, but to keep games off other platforms, that’s not a path for us.”

What do you think? Do you wanna play Starfield on PS5? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...