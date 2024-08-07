Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Last Gen Ports Announced, Coming September

Finally, last gen console ports for EA and Respawn’s 2023 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been announced the release date around the corner.

EA has finally announced Jedi Survivor’s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports over a year since the game’s release on PC and current-gen consoles. The last gen ports’ release is set for September 17 at a $49.99 retail price. Not only will the PS4 and Xbox One ports receive various improvements on release, but EA also hints the PC port will also receive an additional update sometime soon. Pre-order bonuses are also being offered for a few cosmetic items (as reported by VGC).

Jedi: Survivor has had quite a rocky pre and post-launch history, as detailed in our Jedi Survivor retrospective. In short, the game went through a six-week delay to a broken launch to a lengthy period of updates in order to finally achieve a solid framerate. Let’s hope that the quality of life improvements for the last gen ports will avoid another broken launch this time around.

What do you think? Have you been holding on to last gen consoles and have been hoping to play Jedi Survivor there? Let us know below!

