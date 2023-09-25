Menu Close
Star Wars Jedi

Star Wars Jedi Lead Actor Confirms New Game On The Way

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Cameron Monaghan, the actor who’s brought Cal Kestis to life, has confirmed that a third installment of Respawn Entertainment‘s Star Wars Jedi series is on the way. From the sound of it, it’s far from set in stone and just in the conversation stage. 

As spotted by VGC, the actor was speaking during an Ocala Comic Con panel when he spilled the beans. It’s also not like this is too shocking, as former studio bigwig, Stig Asmussen, told IGN in February that he wanted to make this a trilogy. With him gone, which was revealed soon after the con, it doesn’t seem that ideal is wavering.

We’re unsure if the studio has already begun early development or if EA needs a bit more push after the rocky debut of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Whatever the case, here’s hoping it has a more steady debut than its precursor.

What do you think? Do you want to see a continuation or third installment? Let us know below!

