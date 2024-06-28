Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Remaster Announced

A 2002 Star Wars classic originally released on PlayStation 2 and Nintendo GameCube is heading its way across the galaxy for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Notorious bounty hunter Jango Fett is back… and keeping his head on this time as a remaster for Star Wars: Bounty Hunter has just been announced. For those who didn’t grow up with the game twenty two years ago, Bounty Hunter takes place before the events of Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. The game is an origin story for Jango Fett (played by Temuera Morrison just like in the movie) and how he was eventually chosen by secret Sith Lord Count Dooku to be the genetic template for the Clone Troopers of the upcoming Grand Army of the Republic (or GAR for short).

The remaster will feature not only improved textures and lighting but also (specifically for the PS5 version) will take advantage of the DualSense controller and its Adaptive Triggers to provide players more immersion in using Jango’s weapons. His comm systems will also be enhanced through the DualSense controller’s speakers. Ultimately, the remaster will restore a previously cut Easter Egg where completing the story at 100% will unlock Boba Fett as a playable character (via the PlayStation Blog).

Despite all these enhancements, one BIG elephant in the room must be addressed: this is yet another Star Wars enhanced port/remaster by Aspyr Media. It’s been only three short months since receiving their latest fan backlash over the disastrous launch of the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection… which might drop a fourth update after all sometime in the future.

Aside from the original game getting a PS4 release in 2016 via PS2 Classics, the Star Wars: Bounty Hunter remaster is set for an August 1 release.

What do you think? Could Aspyr redeem themselves with this latest remaster, or is another broken launch over the horizon? Let us know below!

