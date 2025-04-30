Splitgate 2 Open Beta Set to Launch on May 22 with a Host of New Features

1047 Games has announced the Open Beta for Splitgate 2, the futuristic portal-powered first-person shooter, will go live on May 22. The highly anticipated sequel to Splitgate will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, with full crossplay support across all platforms.

A newly released Open Beta teaser showcases some of the fresh content players can expect. The preview, available on YouTube here, highlights the expanded arsenal, new maps, and returning game modes.

Among the standout additions in the Open Beta are:

25+ weapons , including the Borealis, a powerful energy carbine

, including the Borealis, a powerful energy carbine 15+ maps , featuring two massive new 24-player Onslaught maps, Drought and Fracture

, featuring two massive new 24-player Onslaught maps, Drought and Fracture 10+ modes, with the fan-favorite Takedown mode making its return

In addition, 1047 Games has hinted at the concept of “infinite” maps, with more details expected to be unveiled soon. A comprehensive breakdown of all Open Beta content will be released closer to May 22.

Gamers eager to jump into Splitgate 2 can access the Open Beta on various platforms:

With its innovative portal mechanics and adrenaline-fueled gameplay, Splitgate 2 is shaping up to be a major contender in the FPS scene. And with this beta release just weeks away, the excitement is only beginning.

Ty Harvey (65) I'm a self-proclaimed web personality that also happens to be the Editor-in-Chief for PSX Extreme. Some call me weird, others call me boss. My imaginary hamster doesn't call me anything, because he's imaginary.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...