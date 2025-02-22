Split Fiction’s Free Copy Goes Multiplatform

Split Fiction looks like it’s shaping up to be yet another great co-op success from acclaimed studio Hazelight, the developers of the much-lauded It Takes Two. Their latest title looks to take the co-op adventure genre to a whole level with polarizing worlds and well-varied gameplay. But it’s a small tweak the studio is making to the friend pass that’s helping Split Fiction shape up to be a new benchmark for co-op adventure titles.

As Split Fiction can only be played in co-op Hazelight offers owners of the game a friend pass they can gift to their friends to play together, whilst only having to buy 1 copy of the game. Previously this feature was also in It Takes Two, but the pass only extended Cross-Gen, meaning PlayStation 5 players could play with PlayStation 4/5 players but no one else.

This time around Hazelight has stated that the Friend’s Pass will be cross-platform allowing gamers to play with their friends on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with only one copy needed across any platform. It’s another big win for gamers with friends on other platforms, and hopefully, this will start to become a trend with co-op adventures outside of Hazelight’s work soon.

What did you make of It Takes Two, and are you excited about Hazelight’s latest co-op adventure, Split Fiction? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

