Spider-Man Remastered Standalone Purchase Page Uncovered

Spider-Man Remastered has been uncovered online as a standalone purchase for the PS5. When PSX Extreme attempted to access the game, it’s been locked without an add to cart button. But, when the likes of VGC attempted, they were faced with the game getting replaced by Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition like everyone else.

This points out the obvious, fans uncovered the page before its official announcement.

At this current time, the only way to get yourself a copy of the remastered 2018 adventure is to go through the steeply-priced Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition. There is no sign as to when it will be officially available, but there’s a chance this discovery could expedite the announcement.

Insomniac Games isn’t immediately available for comment.

