Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2’s Fall Damage Is Turned Off By Default

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Earlier this month, YouTuber Caboose discovered Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature fall damage. Insomniac Games has addressed why this feature went unnoticed.

In a statement to IGN, Senior Programming Director Doug Sheahan confirmed the feature’s existence and also that it will turned off by default, hence why other previewers of the game didn’t notice the toggle. This new option is to appeal to those who like to customize their experience as the iconic webslinger.

Sheahan also confirmed another tweakable feature — Swing Steering Assist. While Insomniac’s Spidey games lacked this feature, there have been titles that included fall damage, particularly 2004’s Spider-Man 2. The feature itself is argued on both sides, with some enjoying it as it adds a touch of realism, while others feel it takes away from the fun of video games.

What do you think? Are you going to keep fall damage off? Let us know below!

 

