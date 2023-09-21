Spider-Man 2 Goes Gold A Month Before Launch

Core development of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been completed, at least if Insomniac Games is to be believed. After spoon-feeding us information, like how fantastic the audio will be, how you can run into the other webslinger stopping crime, how fall damage is a thing, and more, we’re only a month away from the game’s debut.

On Wednesday on Twitter, Insomniac shared that the game has gone gold, meaning much of its development is done and is in quality enough condition to be shipped. Granted, we’re pretty sure it’s been ready for some time, and it just wanted to wait to reveal it.

Regardless, the game is a mere month away. The team also whipped up a video of several of the game’s actors celebrating the game’s gold status.

WE ARE GOLD! We're thrilled to share the news ahead of #SpiderMan2PS5's launch on October 20, 2023 with a few words from the game's cast! #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/ChitBfTREM — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited? Let us know below!

Like this: Like Loading...