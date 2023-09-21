Menu Close
Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 Goes Gold A Month Before Launch

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Core development of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been completed, at least if Insomniac Games is to be believed. After spoon-feeding us information, like how fantastic the audio will be, how you can run into the other webslinger stopping crime, how fall damage is a thing, and more, we’re only a month away from the game’s debut.

On Wednesday on Twitter, Insomniac shared that the game has gone gold, meaning much of its development is done and is in quality enough condition to be shipped. Granted, we’re pretty sure it’s been ready for some time, and it just wanted to wait to reveal it.

Regardless, the game is a mere month away. The team also whipped up a video of several of the game’s actors celebrating the game’s gold status.

What do you think? Are you excited? Let us know below!

Tagged , , , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
%d bloggers like this: