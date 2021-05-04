Sony’s Working With Discord In New Partnership

PlayStation has announced a new partnership with arguably the most popular gaming communication platform, Discord. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment on their blog, the two companies are working on incorporating Discord into PlayStation consoles by early next year.

The details of this collaboration are still unclear, there was no mention of how they were going to implement the new service, but judging by PlayStation’s past partnerships Spotify and Netflix, it’s safe to assume that it’ll be more than just the ability to download the app onto your PlayStation device. A revamped party system is not out of the question.

What do you think? Are you excited to be able to use Discord on your PlayStation? Tell us below!

