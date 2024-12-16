Sony’s Publishing Midnight Murder Club

Sound-based FPS Midnight Murder Club has found a new publisher in Sony Interactive Entertainment. Prior to this title, developer Valan Studios worked on Knockout City before shutting it down last year.

As pointed out by Push Square, the PlayStation listing directly names Sony while its PC release uses the PlayStation Publishing name. The game itself has a crossplay beta available until December 22 for those interested to see what it’s all about.

Midnight Murder Club tasks you with surviving with nothing but a gun and a flashlight in pitch-black darkness. While the flashlight helps you see what’s in front of you, it also helps your enemies spot your location. Also, yes, a PlayStation Network account will be required on PC.

