Sony’s Keeping Tabs On Handheld Market

With the runaway success of the PlayStation Portal still fresh in Sony’s minds, it seems they’re keeping tabs on the handheld market. It’s not that surprising, though, we should take it all with a huge grain of salt.

Insider Tom Henderson, who has a pretty solid track record, took to Twitter to claim that Sony is “paying close attention” to the handheld market. This, of course, brings hope that Sony will return to the handheld market, which it’s long-since abandoned since the (financial) failure that was the Vita.

The PlayStation Portal was very successful and they are paying very close attention to the current handheld market 🙂 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 25, 2024

The PlayStation Portal was kind of a weird peripheral for the PS5 and its success was even weirder, topping hardware charts, including in the UK and Japan as well as outselling the Xbox. Truly, despite being a Remote Play device, it’s stuck with PlayStation gamers.

It is worth pointing out that rumors of a “Vita 2” have bubbled to the top. Here’s hoping for Sony to properly return to the handheld market.

