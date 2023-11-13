Sony’s Got Unannounced Single Player Games Slated For Next Year

This year has been pretty light when it comes to major releases for the PlayStation 5, with Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 being the face of the console this year. Last year’s biggest releases included God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West.

A claim from shinobi602, who works for Wushu Studios, popped up on ResetEra, alleging that Sony’s got multiple single-player games in the pipeline for next year. This is supposedly not including established releases like Rise of Ronin.

Not much is known about what single player games are in the works. At this time, PlayStation is going through a slight rough patch, with many of its flagship developers facing layoffs and half of its live service games getting delayed. It’s worth noting that right now, it’s unlikely to be Santa Monica Studio, as it’s currently reportedly working on Ragnarok DLC.

