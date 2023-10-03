Sony Unveils Spider-Man 2 PS5 Bundle

We’re only two weeks away from the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and considering its first-party nature, we all probably expected Sony had a PS5 bundle in the works. The bundle is your standard fare — a regular white PS5 with no face plates or unique controller, just the game bundled into the unit.

Sony hasn’t revealed the bundle’s price, but going off of another widely loved first-party game that got the bundle treatment, it’ll likely retail for around $560 or so. Admittedly, it’s a bit weird that Sony’s releasing a bundle complete with a standard PS5 rather than throwing in the limited edition Spider-Man 2 console cover and DualSense controller, but hey, what do we know?

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle will be available on October 20, the same day as the game releases.

The New PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle will be available starting Oct 20. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/d2DEhinrsG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 2, 2023

