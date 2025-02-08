Sony To Appear At ESA-Made Iicon Next Year

While Sony has skipped out on E3 even years prior to the closure, it seems they will join Xbox as an attendee at the ESA-backed iicon, slated next year.

In a post about the event on the ESA website, they list a number of major players in the gaming scene, including Amazon Games, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, EA, but the one that stands out a bit more is Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Unlike Xbox, Sony had nothing to say about it, but unless they bail sometime in the run up to the event, we can suspect some news coming out between April 27 and April 30, 2026.

