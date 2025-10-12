Sony Shrinks US PS5 Storage

Sony has officially brought over a change they made across the pond here to the US. Recently, the Japanese console maker shrank the storage of its standard slim PS5, bringing its storage from 1TB down to 825GB, in the EU.

Jump forward to more recently and The Verge spotted that the CFI-2100 model group – slim has changed its storage size while keeping its $499.99 price tag. Beyond its hindered storage, the EU model also had some modifications made, such as a side panels and the black center being matte as well as tweaked internals.

Now, you can still get the proper 1TB, but it’ll cost you $549.99 or the (still) absolutely ridiculous $749.99 for the PS5 that comes bundled with the disc drive or the 2TB PS5 Pro.

Did you expect this change was on the horizon? Let us know below!