Sony Sees It Important That Non-Gamers Have Access To PS Games

Sony is under the impression that it’s important for people who don’t play games to have access to PlayStation’s content library and is seeking to go beyond its walled garden. This comes as the studio has created multimedia creations on its top IPs, its attempt breaking into the mobile market, and porting some of its first-party games to PC.

Speaking with Nikkei, Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino explained that its push toward video game adaptations with the likes of The Last of Us and Gran Turismo is all a method to hopefully make people want to try these games for themselves. It seemingly worked as The Last of Us sales boosted during the HBO show’s airing.

Should things go further, we can totally understand why Sony would want to extend to other markets while keeping its home console to its chest.

“It’s important that people who don’t play games have access to our content, and we hope to use movies and dramas as an opportunity to make people want to try PlayStation games. The Last of Us series’ sales increased when the live-action-drama version was airing.”

