Sony Reportedly Order Gaming Heads To Destroy All Stock

The relationship between Sony and Gaming Heads, a merchandise company based in Hong Kong that has previously created tons of PlayStation collector pieces, appears to have come to an end.

According to Gaming Heads, Sony has ordered them to destroy all of their PlayStation merchandise, including all in-stock items — items ready to be shipped and anything due to be produced.

The news comes in the form of an open letter posted to Gaming Heads’ Facebook page, where they have listed several statues that are now to be destroyed, including statues from Jak 3, The Last of Us Parts I and II, Sly Cooper, and God of War. No reasoning behind Sony’s decision has been mentioned in the open letter.

Included in the items ordered to be destroyed are statues that customers have already paid for and are awaiting shipment. The merchandiser is directing these customers to Judy Ward, who works for Sony’s Commercial Partnerships, for any inquiries they may have. The team seems unwilling to offer customers anything in terms of a refund themselves, directing dissatisfied customers to Sony, instead.

Customers have flooded the comments section on the Facebook post, voicing their concerns.

Sony has made no comment.

Have you ordered collectibles from Gaming Heads previously? Are you awaiting a refund for a canceled order?

