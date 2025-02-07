Sony Rejected “Wonderful Concept” For Resistance 4

Over a decade has passed since the last Resistance game in the series — Burning Skies — back in 2012, but it’s also been even longer since the last main entry. Unfortunately, even with interest, Sony just wasn’t interested.

Insomniac Games’ Ted Price, who is retiring from the studio, tells Kinda Funny Gamescast that the idea was thrown Sony’s way, only for it to be rejected.

“We did pitch that one, and it was a wonderful concept… It was the result of a lot of Insomniac team members being passionate about extending the story further… I do believe that Resistance has set up a really cool alternate history base where anything can happen with the Chimera and where they go and what their origins are. We spent a lot of time working on backstory and brainstorming on where we could take this in the future.”

It’s not clear when this pitch happened, but it was likely around 2011-2012, considering the latter date is when Price was more direct about the future of the series.

What do you think? Did you want to see Resistance 4? Let us know below!

