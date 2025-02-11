Sony Rejected The Order: 1886 Sequel Pitch

Ready at Dawn co-founder Andrea Pessino shares that the studio did pitch a followup to their alt-history PS4 exclusive, The Order: 1886. Unfortunately, Sony rejected it.

Speaking to MinnMax, Pessino didn’t blame poor sales, in fact, from all we can gather, it sold pretty well. Instead, it was critical reception. Many outlets simply didn’t care for the game, leading to a worse than expected reception.

“I don’t think it was the sales, I think it was the critical reception, that’s the thing. Sony is a very proud group and rightfully so, and the critical reception, if it had even been just in the 70s, we would have had the sequel, I’m convinced. Just a few points more and it would have been okay.”

Based on the interview, it would’ve come out around 2018 and would’ve bundled in multiplayer. But, Ready at Dawn needed this game done by February 20, 2015, a non-negotiable date. In the end, they had no time to fix any issues and the game fell into a pit of feeling too much like a movie with many complaining the gameplay was an afterthought.

What do you think? Would you play a sequel to The Order: 1886? Let us know below!

