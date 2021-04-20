Sony Promises Play At Home Update “Soon”

Back in April 2020, Sony kicked off the Play At Home initiative by offering up The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. The event saw them offering up some games to encourage people to stay indoors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Well, it seems like they’re up to something more.

As of this time around, they’ve already offered up 10 games including The Witness, Subnautica, ABZU, Rez Infinite, Enter the Gungeon, Horizon Zero Dawn, which is available to download for free as of right now, and more.

This Play At Home thing isn’t going on much longer, but hey, we can still enjoy it while it lasts, right? There are obviously a lot of games that could see itself on this list in the limited time it has left and Sony’s proven it doesn’t have to be an indie game that goes up there.

They haven’t explicitly said what games will go up or when the news will drop.

What do you think? What game do you want to see? Tell us below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

