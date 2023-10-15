Sony Playtested Mysterious “Soulsborne” Game

Playtesters embarked on a four-day playtest in mid-October for Sony with a closed listing namedropping games like Elden Ring, Wo Long, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne. At this time, it’s unclear what this mysterious Soulsborne game could be.

While officially this game was not named, people on Resetera are pointing out it could be Team Ninja’s PlayStation 5 exclusive, Rise of the Ronin, which launches in early 2024. Outside of Team Ninja’s title, others propose that it could be Bluepoint’s game, which has been in development since January.

We do know some prominent people in the PlayStation sphere have displayed a soft spot for Soulsborne games. Logically, though, this is probably Rise of the Ronin.

What do you think? What do you think the game in question is? Let us know below!