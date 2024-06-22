Sony Only Has 2 PSVR 2 Games In Development

Sony isn’t really looking to support the PSVR 2 for the long-term, at least from the perspective of most people. The peripheral, which costs $549.99, only has two games in the pipeline.

As revealed by Android Central, despite boasting over 200 supported games, including the likes of Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, and Resi 4, Sony is making “deep cuts” into the funding of VR games within the company.

Is it a surprise? Not really, if you notice the peripheral isn’t doing so hot. Production of the hardware was even allegedly paused due to stock overflow. It also is still up in the air of whether it failed sales-wise, but we’d hedge our bets with the quick turnaround of Sony releasing only three PSVR 2 games last year and now having nothing for this year or anything really upcoming that’s been shown, it’s safe to say Sony isn’t keen on keeping the hardware alive and kicking for much longer.

It’s a little disappointing, considering by and large, the PSVR 2 looked to be a very competent VR headset bogged down by its high price point (for being a console peripheral) and lackluster post-launch support.

What do you think? Are you a PSVR 2 owner? Do you feel scorned by the lacking support? Let us know below!

