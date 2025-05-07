Sony Now Owns Entire PlayStation Distribution In China

Sony China has acquired the remaining 51% controlling stake in its PlayStation distribution in China from its joint partner, Oriental Pearl.

Revealed on iNews (via InvestGame), the entity will be renamed to Wanzhanpiwu Cultural Entertainment Development after all things go through. This will mean that Sony has no partner and will own the entirety of its distribution within the country.

This partnership has been a long-term one, too, having started back in 2014. It’s unclear what impacts this may have beyond Sony taking full ownership of hardware distribution in China.

What do you think? Let us know below!

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger (1) Gabriel's the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He's got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...