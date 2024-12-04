Sony Music Boozed Up Square To Get Final Fantasy 7 On PlayStation

When entering the gaming scene, there were obviously growing pains for Sony’s budding PlayStation brand. Their solution was to introduce Sony Music into the mix as their experts in sales, marketing, advertising, and publisher relations.

Speaking to Eurogamer, former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden, who departed in 2019, discusses how, following the big rug pull Nintendo did, they moved their headquarters closer to the entertainment district in Aoyama.

A typical day within the initial stage of PlayStation building up a rep included normal mornings for its engineers, coming in at 8 AM and then Sony Music staff arriving around 10 to 11, all hungover with cigarettes hanging from their mouths. They would then go out an hour later and never be seen for the day.

Turns out one of the big deals in the works included that of Final Fantasy 7, which saw Sony Music team people getting whiskey to the people at Square until the wee hours of the morning until, finally, they successfully got them on board.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...