Sony Looks At Patents To Start Campaign From Any Point

A newly found patent indicates Sony is working on something to change things up in the streaming landscape, allowing players to re-experience touching cutscenes or start from any point of the campaign.

As spotted by Exputer, Sony envisions that games will have “trigger points” associated with game data, allowing players to basically go to a “Chapter Select” screen whenever they want. Big use cases for this are to keep a similar level of immersion without re-watching it on YouTube and going back to a point in the game where you regret choosing the option you chose.

This kind of thing isn’t brand-new to gaming, but it isn’t a common feature, as many devs would rather you play through the game again to get to that one point you want to. The Quarry is an instance of releasing a game that champions this feature, where you’re able to play through the game in chapters after completing it.

What do you think? Does this sound like a cool idea to see more often in games? Let us know below!