Sony Is Working On Reviving “Deep Cut” IPs

Recently, it was revealed Sony wasn’t opposed to bringing back old IPs, but now it sounds like they’re already working on just that. We aren’t sure what legacy IP it could be eyeing.

VGC’s Andy Robinson spilled the beans during an episode of the the publication’s podcast (via Push Square). Speaking about the matter, he notes that he knows of a couple of different deep cut IPs that Sony is working on reviving. Notably, he’s touting this as a means to fill the game maker’s slate between big first-party releases.

The number of possible IPs getting the revival treatment is pretty vast, with PlayStation having simultaneously an active AAA library and a dormant graveyard of untapped IPs only highlighted by the release of Astro Bot. Obvious candidates to revive include projects like Killzone, as unlikely as that might be, Sly Cooper, WipEout, and Ape Escape.

What do you think? What IPs do you want to see return? Let us know below!

