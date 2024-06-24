Sony Introduces Free Astro Avatars Instead Of PS Stars As Days Of Play Ends

Days of Play 2024 has come to an end, but as PlayStation Stars has been facing an outage, Sony was put in a situation to be more creative. Instead of PS Stars, players are able to redeem a handful of free Astro PSN avatars.

As the Days of Play Community Celebration Digital Collectible is out of order, Sony has opted to share on the website a different prize. It is working on a solution to fix the matter and let players access the PS Stars collectible, but in the mean time, we can enjoy these unique avatars.

To access the code, all you have to do is enter the code associated to your region:

North America: MKHX-PJGL-HQA2

Europe, Australia, and New Zealand: JPFQ-66LN-QGLJ

Japan: 4GDE-JE36-4L6E

South Korea: 8M8N-HE7E-A8XP

After that, you’ll be prompted to confirm the redemption and boom, you’ve got new avatars based on Astro, which is getting its own standalone game this September.

What do you think? Are you disappointed that you can’t access toe Days of Play Digital Collectible? Let us know below!

