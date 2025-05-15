Sony Forecasts 2025 To Be A Big Year For Exclusive Sales

Sony is expecting this year will be a big year for its first-party exclusive sales. We know of two anticipated first-party titles, as well as games that are poised to release sometime this year.

In their latest financial report, Sony revealed it predicts a decline in hardware sales, likely due to them kicking around a potential price hike, but in contrast expects increased sales of their software, both first-party and third-party.

We already have Death Stranding 2: On The Beach releasing in June as well as Ghost of Yotei, poised for October. That said, games like Lost Soul Aside, Marathon, and Stellar Blade‘s PC port are all on the 2025 docket.

