Sony Files Astro Bot Trademark

It appears Sony isn’t through with Astro Bot, the little bots seen within a series of games on the PS4 and PS5, if a recent trademark filing is to be believed. Of course, this doesn’t mean Sony’s jumping in to make a new entry game, but these trademarks can often foreshadow upcoming projects.

Astro Bot has become somewhat of an unofficial official mascot for the PS5, what with its latest release — Astro’s Playroom — being bundled into every console as a short, sweet, and effective tech demo. The filing spotted by Gematsu, unfortunately, doesn’t point to any specific game, so it may be just covering its bases ahead of any future projects.

It’s worth noting that Team Asobi is working on an ambitious project, with plans to nearly double its staff size.

