Sony Exec Claims PlayStation Doesn’t Have Enough IPs

In a weird turn of events, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki is asserting that PlayStation simply doesn’t have enough IPs. While recent new IPs have slowed down, it still has a good number of strong properties that it just hasn’t touched in years.

Speaking to the Financial Times (via PSLS), Totoki explains that that while it’s lacking in IPs all of their own, they have a strong sense to bring an IP to a new audience, likely talking about things like Spider-Man and its subsequent sequel. It is kind of painful hearing the exec claim that it has no solid IPs considering the wealth of untapped potential that they did have, which of course, they need now more than ever with the fast death that Concord is facing.

Beyond The Last of Us, Ratchet & Clank, Until Dawn, and other games that have since seen a release in the past few years, they have games like Jax and Daxter, Sly Cooper, Killzone, Lemmings, Infamous, the beloved Bloodborne, which people are desperate to see return, and many more.

Despite having a good track record of solid single player experiences, it seems like Sony is playing too safe and not wanting to return to the older games that made the platform what it is today. Even though many people cry out wanting more games from this IP, it still ends up falling of deaf ears.

