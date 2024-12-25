Sony Cracking Down On Messaging URLs

Sony is starting to crack down on users messaging URLs, claiming they’ve participated in “breach of conduct.” This all stems from the in-console browser, which is used more for modding and jailbreaking consoles than actual use.

Reddit user GamingKyuubi warns people that sharing Google URLs are nabbing them warning emails after attempting three different times. As noted by PlayStation LifeStyle, other users claimed other search engines would work just fine, but it’s best to keep in good standing with the console maker, thus we’d suggest not poking the bear.

Frankly, it does seem bizarre that Sony is just now hopping in and stamping out message URLs, which is a chief way to access the browser, which is purposefully hidden from the public.

What do you think? Have you spotted these emails? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...