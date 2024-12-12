Sony Confirms Interest In Buying FromSoftware Parent

Sony has confirmed their interest in purchasing FromSoftware parent, Kadokawa, after remaining rather silent on the matter. Beyond that, nothing new has surfaced.

Sourced from Yahoo! Japan (via Genki), a spokesperson was asked about the purchase, in which they confirmed Sony did instigate the talks but refrained from discussing anything further.

Sony have confirmed their intent to buy FromSoftware parent company, Kadokawa!



"It's true that we have made an initial statement of intent. We would appreciate it if we could refrain from further comment."https://t.co/XeY0g16uu2 pic.twitter.com/U1i2db2900 — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) December 11, 2024

Last month, Kadokawa confirmed Sony as being in talks to purchase the company after receiving a letter of intent. At the time, though, Sony had nothing to say. It’s hard to say how this will go and if Kadokawa will end up in Sony’s hands. This certainly feels on par with the Xbox x Activision Blizzard acquisition level.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...