Sony Confirms Helldivers 2 X Killzone Collab

Helldivers 2 will be getting a cross-over event with long-since dead Guerrilla Games IP, Killzone. This is likely nothing more than PlayStation flexing their IP muscles, though.

After images surfaced of the alleged collaboration, Sony came forward to confirm it on Steam. Starting on December 23, Killzone cosmetics can be found in Helldivers 2’s premium store.

While it would be nice to see a new Killzone, with previous talking points including that it would diversify Sony’s first-party library and appease fans of the IP, we all know this simply won’t be the case. Guerrilla has, outside of blatantly saying they’re done with the IP, retired the series website, and likely canceled Killzone VR, which was in development.

It’s possible Killzone could land in the lap of another developer, but that hinges solely on Sony wanting to risk handing a beloved IP to another studio.

