Sony Cancels 2 Live Service Projects

Sony’s insistent attempt at breaking into the live service market is still rolling downhill as the Japanese console maker reportedly cancels two live service games. Frankly, we’re just glad Team Asobi’s not chasing the same trends.

A Bloomberg report (via VGC) alongside some Jason Schreier Bluesky posts, saw this news dumped on us. The games in question weren’t given much spotlight, but we know these titles were in development at Days Gone developer, Bend Studio, and Bluepoint respectively, with the latter allegedly working on a God of War live service.

BREAKING: PlayStation has canceled two more live-service games, from subsidiaries Bend and Bluepoint, Bloomberg has learned.Fans have long wondered what Bluepoint has been working on for the last couple of years. I can report it was a live-service God of War game. www.bloomberg.com/news/article… — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-01-16T23:09:48.705Z

Sony is clearly not deterred by the ups and subsequent downs of its live service ventures. In the highs, we have Helldivers 2, which remains fairly relevant to this day while, on the other side, we have Concord, which was shut down shortly after going live.

Here’s the lowdown, we can hope this will lead to Sony putting a pause on live service projects and putting more focus on what fans actually want, but we have doubts that will be the case.

What do you think? Would you have played a God of War live service game? Let us know below!

