Sony Biz Head Defends PlayStation Plus Price Hike

Last month, PlayStation sneakily revealed its intentions to raise PlayStation Plus subscriptions globally, now a Sony exec has gone on to defend its decision. Of course, services altering prices for one reason or another is far from out of the ordinary.

During an interview with Barron’s (via IGN), Eric Lempel justified its price hike as having to adjust for the market conditions, like many other services. He also notes that it hasn’t touched the pricing model for “85% of the world in many years.”

The PS price hike came soon after Xbox raised its Game Pass prices, and then a myriad of streaming services — Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, etc. — announced its own price changes.