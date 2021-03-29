Sony Appears To Shutter Legacy Web-Based PlayStation Store

Sony has seemingly shuttered its legacy web-based PlayStation Store. While that doesn’t mean you can’t purchase games through a web browser, it does mean you can only access that feature through their new system.

Late last year, Sony launched a new design for its store on both web browsers and mobile devices. Many saw it as a huge downgrade, in particular, because you couldn’t buy games from consoles older than the PS4 via that system. Oh, and it’s kinda slow.

Savvy users figured out that they could still functionally use the old PlayStation Store by using a hyperlink. But, amid rumors of shuttering its legacy console stores, such as the PS3, Vita, and PSP, Sony seems to have gotten wise to the trick and blocked it off.

Sony has yet to officially close the old stores, but with the shuttering of the legacy web store and next-gen upon us, it could be seen as a chilling moment for those hoping to see the stores continue operation for the foreseeable future.

What do you think? Are you disappointed? Tell us below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

