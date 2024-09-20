Sony Announces Limited Edition Collection To Celebrate PlayStation 30-Year Anniversary

This year marks the 30-year anniversary of PlayStation and Sony eyes to help celebrate the occasion with themed nostalgia.

In a similar fashion to the PS4 Pro and the PlayStation 20-year Anniversary, Sony is set to release the upcoming Limited Edition Collection for the PS5 Slim/Pro, the DualSense Edge Controller, and the PlayStation Portal all themed after the PS1 (via a report by ComicBook). The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection will also include other PS1-themed accessories such as a USB cable modeled after the DualShock controller connector, PS stickers/posters, and a PS paperclip. Even the boxes of the consoles/accessories will be designed after the classic PlayStation console/accessory boxes (according to the PlayStation Blog).

No specific prices for these consoles and accessories modeled after the classic PS1 grey color scheme have been officially announced yet. Despite this, fans can still expect the 30th Anniversary Collection to be out on November 21, with pre-orders available starting September 26. Sony also highlights the 30th Anniversary Edition PlayStation 5 Pro will only have 12,300 units available. This number is possibly a nod to the PS1 releasing in Japan on 1994/12/03.

An additional detail to note is that the 30-year Anniversary Edition PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim Digital Edition (the 2023 console redesign) will include a vertical stand. This is in contrast to the vertical stand being sold separately from the regular PS5 Slim, and same for the upcoming PS5 Pro.

Otherwise, fans are also able to follow an official webpage for the PlayStation 30-year Anniversary to find past celebration announcements and be updated for upcoming ones.

What do you think? Does your wallet have room for the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection? Let us know below!

