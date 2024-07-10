Sony And Palworld Dev Team Up… But It’s Still Not On PlayStation

In a bizarre situation, Sony Music Entertainment Japan, subsidiary Aniplex, and Palworld developer Pocketpair have joined forces to establish Palworld Entertainment and develop the IP outside of the gaming sphere. Yet, the game has yet to release on a PlayStation platform.

The joint venture was revealed in a press release (via Gematsu), Palworld Entertainment will cover its “commercial business endeavors,” such as global licensing and merchandising. So far, the only project in place is a merchandise line set to debut at Bilibili World 2024, which kicks off July 12. Merch will be made available for pre-order at Aniplex and its America and Shanghai branches, meanwhile, other sources like e-commerce sites will be revealed later.

Palworld is the mega success from Japanese developer, Pocketpair, that is often referred to as “Pokemon with guns.” The game blends survival elements, base building and management mechanics, Pokemon, and guns into one game that has yet to enter the PlayStation sphere, likely due to its Early Access status.

Gotta say, it’ll be funny to see if Palworld ever gets a TV series, how popular it would end up, and how many people will compare it to the Pokemon TV series.

Share this: Facebook

X

