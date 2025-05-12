Sony And Bandai Namco Partner Up To Form Web3, AI Startup

Gaudiy is the brainchild of Sony and Bandai Namco, which have joined forces to establish this new startup. Two of its core goals include the use of blockchain technology and generative AI.

Sony (via PSLS), had this to say on blockchain while Bandai Namco took the task of discussing AI.

“They aim to build a safe ecosystem where fans and creators can participate and operate using blockchain technology. By utilizing Soneium, a public blockchain developed by Sony, and Gaudiy’s empirical research on tokenomics design and knowledge of auction design, they can implement a system where creators can be paid an equitable price. BNHD and Gaudiy aim to create new entertainment experiences by propelling the research development and application of Generative AI. They have already begun concrete initiatives such as using Generative AI image technology within the official GUNPLA (Gundam model kits) community Builders’ Note.”

Beyond AI and Web3 stuff, Gaudiy’s also aiming to expand Japanese IPs, “enrich” IP creation, and “nurture” creators. How it will do that remains to be seen, but hopefully this won’t negatively impact future PlayStation games, as AI remains a hot-button issue within the industry and Web3 simply isn’t viable at this time.

