Sony Addresses Ransomware Attack, Opens Investigation

Sony has addressed the alleged ransomware attack it faced from Ransomed.vc, stating that it’s opened an investigation into the matter. The data will be posted on September 28 unless a buyer swoops in.

In a statement to IGN, a Sony rep plainly told the outlet that it’s looking into it and has no further comment. This can definitely hit people hard with a bad taste of nostalgia, thinking back to the 2011 hack, which saw 77 million PSN users’ personal info floating around the net. It also disrupted game launches as the service was down for a whole month.

“We are currently investigating the situation, and we have no further comment at this time.”

