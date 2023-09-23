Smalland: Survive The Wilds Scurries Its Way To PS5 This Year

Developer Merge Games is pulling Smalland: Survive the WIlds out of Early Access and onto consoles later this year. This open world survival game is sure to satiate any thirst one may have for a PlayStation version of Grounded.

Merge dropped a trailer Friday revealing that it’s coming to current-gen consoles after its six-month Early Access period on Steam and Epic Games. The game will launch digitally first, followed by a physical retail release.

The 10-player co-op — or single-player — experience features oversized insects with even ants being dangerous to our tiny heroine, a Smallfolk who has crawled out of their burrow to reclaim the overworld after all the Giants have gone away. Smalland features everything you expect in a game like this — crafting, exploration, scavenging, taming, and building. And of course, you must face the creatures within, such as ants, bees, spiders, and more.

Regarding a digital release, we can all download the game on December 7. Meanwhile, retail copies will be available on December 8.

What do you think? Does Smalland: Survive the Wilds look like something that’ll scratch that “co-op survival” itch? Let us know below!

