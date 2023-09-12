Sling Spells In Wizard With A Gun This October

Devolver Digital and Galvanic Games shared a brand-new trailer on Monday showcasing its upcoming spell-slinging online co-op sandbox romp, Wizard with a Gun. This newest trailer is all about its crafting system, which lets us do all sorts of cool things.

Galvanic challenges us to get creative and find combinations, showcasing some of its more rudimentary choices like spraying enemies in water and electrocuting them or freezing your foes and shattering them into pieces. Considering it’s got Devolver’s backing, it’s likely going to have that indie charm that a good sum of its games tend to seethe.

Feel free to watch the newest Wizard with a Gun trailer and see if you’ll pick it up when it launches to current-gen platforms on October 17.

What do you think? Are you excited for this spell-slinging romp? Let us know below!

