Skydance’s Behemoth Drops To PSVR 2 This November

Skydance’s Behemoth has a new release date, that being still within the year. The game debuted in 2022 and even got a spot during the most recent State of Play

As revealed in press release (via PSU), the VR game sets its sights on November 14. Pre-orders are also open for those who wanna grab themselves a copy ahead of the game’s launch.

It’s pretty clear that Sony’s support for the PlayStation 5’s VR peripheral, aptly named PSVR 2, hasn’t been the best, probably spurred on by the cycle of the peripheral selling poorly (maybe) thus they don’t wanna support it and people don’t buy it since it doesn’t get support.

By and large, support for the PSVR 2 has been more of a third-party endeavor, with Skyance’s Behemoth being a key example, it looks interesting and absolutely a megolaphobe’s worst nightmare.

