Skull & Bones Delayed For The Sixth Time

Skull & Bones is getting delayed for the sixth time since its announcement back in 2017. Originally, the game was revealed during E3 2017, before it fell silent and then picked up steam again and then fell silent again.

IGN reports that a recent earnings report indicates that the game is slated for Q4 2023-2024. With its troubled development, though, we’d not be surprised if the Ubisoft ship game manages to overtake the second longest-running stint in Development Hell.

As it stands, with its third creative director walking the plank last month, we can only imagine the game is running through another revamp with its new addition.

What do you think? Are you still clinging to hope that Skull & Bones claws its way out of Development Hell? Let us know below!