Silent Hill Was A “Key Point Of Reference” For Alan Wake 2

Fellow horror games often give and take from each other, and Alan Wake 2 is far from a stranger to that, with Silent being a “key point of reference.” Previously, Remedy Entertainment also cited Resident Evil as a key bit of inspiration.

Game director Kyle Rowley spoke with GamingBolt, going into more detail on its focus on building a spooky atmosphere. It’s here we also get more about the game’s brand of horror — a slow burn type of horror. This means we may see not many — if any — jumpscares, but rather, much of the game’s horror comes from the audio and atmosphere.

Considering Alan Wake 2 is billed as a psychological horror, it only made sense to make the game with a lot of audio-visual stuff to build the dread of it all boiling over. Whatever the case may be, we can all jump back into Wake’s shoes on October 27.

“The Silent Hill franchise and how it utilises atmosphere and the sense of dread that builds up slowly over time was a key point of reference.”

