Silent Hill: The Short Message Breaks Another Milestone

The PlayStation 5 exclusive free-to-play horror experience, Silent Hill: The Short Message, has surpassed three million downloads. Previously, bit breached 2.5 million back in May.

Developed by Hexadrive in Unreal Engine 5, Silent Hill: The Short Message puts you in the shoes of Anita, who’s told she can’t leave the rundown apartment complex she’s trapped in until she finds the ominously labeled “it.” Unfortunately, you’re not alone, roaming the building is Sakura Head, a humanoid entity that has cherry blossoms all across its head.

On launch, it faced mixed reviews, but we suspect many people who played it were just happy to get another Silent Hill game after such a long dry spell. The last proper game was the infamously delisted P.T. back in 2014.

The future is at least looking a little brighter for the future of the IP, with Bloober Team working on a Silent Hill 2 remake slated for later this year, as well NeoBards Entertainment partnering with Konami on Silent Hill F and No Code’s Silent Hill spin-off, Silent Hill: Townfall.

Share this: Facebook

X

